DETROIT (AP) — A man has been charged in the death of a 9-year-old Detroit girl who was mauled by three dogs despite rescue efforts by neighbors, her father and emergency responders.

Wayne County prosecutors charged 33-year-old Pierre Cleveland on Thursday with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and having a dangerous animal causing death. Authorities say he’s the owner of the dogs that got loose and attacked Emma Hernandez as she rode a bike Monday in her neighborhood.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Cleveland, in police custody, has an attorney. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Police described the dogs as pit bulls or pit-bull mixes. One was shot by a bystander while first-responders tried to save Emma in an alley. Neighbors also threw bricks at the dogs to try and stop the attack.