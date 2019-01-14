DOVER, Tenn. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Tennessee woman and attacking her husband in a case that led to an intense, weeklong manhunt has pleaded not guilty.

News outlets report 53-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace was arraigned Monday in Stewart County court while wearing a bulletproof vest over an orange jumpsuit. He was indicted last week on nine counts including murder, attempted murder, arson, robbery and kidnapping.

Wallace is accused of attacking the couple, setting their house on fire and killing 63-year-old Brenda Smith and seriously injuring her husband, Teddy Smith. Wallace also is a suspect in another death in Montgomery County.

He was arrested in October after an intense manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, helicopters and dogs in rugged terrain.