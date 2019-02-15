RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man tossed a flammable liquid on an Ohio sheriff’s deputy trying to arrest him and set him on fire, causing severe burns.
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was injured Thursday evening in Rootstown Township, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Cleveland.
The building where the deputy was trying to arrest the man caught on fire and was damaged.
Sheriff David Doak says other deputies suffered smoke inhalation. The man was arrested at the scene.
The injured deputy is being treated at an Akron hospital.