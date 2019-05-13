ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was arrested after trying to enter a Walt Disney World Resort park with a gun in his backpack.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office report says 29-year-old Terry Bruce was charged last Tuesday with carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

Officials say Bruce was stopped by security for a routine bag check entering the Magic Kingdom. The report says Disney security found a 9mm handgun and two loaded magazines, immediately notifying authorities.

Bruce told the Orlando Sentinel he didn’t realize the gun was in his bag. The Daytona Beach man says he normally keeps it in his car but left it in his backpack because he and his girlfriend kept switching which car to drive to Orlando.

Walt Disney World prohibits guns at its parks.

