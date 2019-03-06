FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A man serving time for sexually assaulting a woman in a suburban Detroit park has been arraigned in the disappearance and presumed death of another woman whose body hasn’t been found.
Floyd Galloway Jr. appeared via a video feed at the hearing Wednesday in Farmington Hills District Court, where the judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
The 32-year-old Galloway is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki, a Farmington Hills woman who was last seen leaving work in December 2016. Authorities say Galloway was a security guard at the Southfield office building where she worked.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday there was enough “compelling” evidence to charge Galloway with murder.
Galloway was convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Livonia woman and was sentenced in 2017 to 16-35 years in prison.