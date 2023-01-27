A man who authorities said tortured a woman this week in Oregon and held her captive before fleeing into the wilderness has been using dating apps in recent days to either target more victims or force someone to help him elude capture, police said Friday.

Authorities in Grants Pass, Oregon, have deployed dozens of officers and investigators to find the man, Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, who they believe tied and bound a woman in her own home and severely beat her until she was unconscious.

Investigators are still piecing together a timeline of the crime, but Lt. Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department said in an interview Friday that investigators believe the woman, whose name has not been released, was kidnapped sometime between Monday, when she was last seen by a friend, and Tuesday evening, when she was found and taken to a hospital.

On Friday afternoon, the woman was still hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 32 years,” Hattersley said, “and this is one of the most heinous, terrible cases I’ve ever seen.”

Hattersley declined to share many details about Foster’s activity on the dating apps. He said detectives had learned of his activity after obtaining his electronic devices through a search warrant.

The prospect of Foster remaining free has unnerved the community in Grants Pass, a city of about 39,000 residents in southern Oregon where homes are surrounded by forests, as police officers continue their sprawling search.

Hattersley said Foster “knew the victim already” before attacking her, but he declined to elaborate because of the continuing investigation.

On Tuesday, a friend of the victim was concerned that he had not heard from the woman in hours, so he walked to her home and “interrupted” as the torture was occurring, Hattersley said. Foster then fled the rural neighborhood in his car and later “escaped into the wilderness” on foot, he added.

Hattersley said that were it not for the friend showing up at the house, “I think we’d have a completely different investigation” into a possible killing.

“It’s clear that his intent was to kill her,” Hattersley said.

Police dogs joined the search in the woods, but officers have been unable to find Foster. On Thursday, authorities found Foster’s car in Wolf Creek, a neighboring unincorporated community in Josephine County. That evening, police also arrested Tina Marie Jones, who investigators believe hid Foster and helped him evade officers. She was charged with two counts of hindering prosecution, Hattersley said.

Efforts to reach Jones were unsuccessful Friday night.

“We suspect that just from him living in the area, he had somehow gained a friendship with” Jones, Hattersley said.

Foster, who worked as a bartender in Grants Pass, has faced similar criminal charges before in Las Vegas, where he attended a university, Hattersley said.

In 2019, according to The Associated Press, Foster held a girlfriend captive inside her Las Vegas apartment for two weeks, beating her severely.

Prosecutors in Clark County reached a deal with Foster at the time, allowing him to plead guilty to one felony count of battery and one misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence, the AP reported.

Hattersley said that after Foster served several months in prison, he returned to Oregon, where, “unfortunately, he found another woman to victimize in a very similar way.”

“There hasn’t been much sleep for our detectives,” Hattersley said.

Detectives have not interviewed the victim in Oregon because of her serious injuries. Hattersley said that officials had been advising area residents to be on the lookout for Foster, whom police have described as dangerous.