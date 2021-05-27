PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — The man accused of killing two workers and wounding two others during a shooting at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall has been charged with stabbing a fellow jail inmate.

Roberto Silva Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the jail assault that took place earlier this month, according to KETV.

Court documents say Silva was found standing near Derick Fuller inside a cell at the Sarpy County Jail on May 12 and Fuller had serious cuts to his ear and neck and superficial cuts on his body. Fuller received one stitch for the cut on his ear and was treated at a hospital for a long cut on the right side of his neck.

Fuller told officers “He stabbed me” and “He shanked me with something sharp and flushed it down the toilet.”

Silva refused to answer questions about the attack, and investigators could not find the weapon that was used.

Video from inside the jail shows Silva rushing into Fuller’s cell and staying there for about 3 minutes, but it doesn’t show what happened inside the room. Investigators said other inmates reported hearing screaming and what sounded like someone being choked while Silva and Fuller were in the cell.

Silva was transferred to a different jail in Lincoln after the assault.

Before the jail assault, Silva, 24, was already charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and arson for setting fire to a U-Haul truck he drove to the Sonic Drive-in restaurant before the Nov. 21 shooting.

The U-Haul was ablaze when officers arrived at the restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue and found the four victims. Silva was unarmed when he was arrested nearby a short time later and cooperated with officers.

Silva is being held without bond in connection with the shooting. He has not yet entered a plea in the assault case, but he is due to return to court for a hearing next Tuesday.