WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The man accused in the Christchurch mosque attacks is due to make his second court appearance via video link on Friday although media photographs and reporting on the proceedings will be limited by New Zealand law.

Fifty people died in the March 15 attacks on two mosques.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, has been charged with one count of murder, and police plan to file more charges. Tarrant won’t be required to enter a plea on Friday. The judge says the brief hearing will mainly be about Tarrant’s legal representation. He has said he wants to represent himself.

New Zealand tightly restricts what can be reported about upcoming court cases to avoid tainting the views of potential jurors.