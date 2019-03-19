HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — A Florida man accused of killing his teenage daughter and niece will be extradited to Virginia from New York, where he’s been in custody since December.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a New York City judge on Monday ordered 39-year-old Abdool Zaman to be turned over to Henrico County authorities. A deputy commonwealth’s attorney in Henrico, Matt Ackley, confirmed the extradition was granted Monday.

Zaman is charged with second-degree murder in the Virginia deaths of Vanessa Zaman and her cousin Leona Samlall. The 18-year-olds were fatally shot on Dec. 13 and Zaman was arrested days later in Queens, New York.

Zaman is scheduled to be picked up from New York on March 28. It’s unclear when he’ll appear in court in Virginia.

