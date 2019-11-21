DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in Florida will seek the death penalty against a man they say preyed on prostitutes, causing panic in a beachfront town over killings more than a dozen years ago.

Prosecutors said Thursday that they are charging Robert Hayes with three counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of three women in the Daytona Beach area in 2005 and 2006. All of the women were found nude, lying face down.

The shootings caused such panic then that several prostitutes joined together to help investigators, memorizing vehicle descriptions and license plates.

Hayes already was facing a separate murder charge after his arrest last September in Palm Beach County, where he was jailed.

There were no online records for Hayes in Volusia County, so it was unknown if he had an attorney.