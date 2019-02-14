MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer who was serving a search warrant for drugs and weapons is due in court for a preliminary hearing.
Jordan Fricke is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, a day after thousands of people honored slain Office Matthew Rittner during a funeral in nearby Oak Creek.
The 26-year-old Fricke is accused of shooting Rittner as the officer’s police unit executed a warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex last week.
Fricke is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He has been jailed on $1 million bond.
