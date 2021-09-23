MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — The father of a man charged with killing four people in Minnesota and hiding their bodies in an SUV abandoned in Wisconsin is accused of helping his son after the slayings.

Darren Osborne, who also uses the last name McWright, was charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting an offender. He is being held in Ramsey County on $2 million bail. Osborne has not yet been assigned a public defender who could speak on his behalf.

Osborne’s son, Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona, is accused of fatally shooting four people in St. Paul on Sept. 12. Later that day, a farmer found their bodies in a Mercedes-Benz SUV abandoned in a field of tall corn in the Town of Sheridan, Wisconsin, some 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of St. Paul.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Osborne, he followed his son in another SUV as Suggs drove the Mercedes-Benz with the bodies to Dunn County, Wisconsin. Osborne then drove his son back to Minnesota, the complaint says.

Osborne is also charged in Dunn County, Wisconsin, with four felony counts of party to hiding a corpse.

Suggs allegedly told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people,” according to a criminal complaint filed against him.

Advertising

Suggs surrendered on Sept. 17 in Arizona and is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Matthew Pettus, 26, and half-sister Jasmine Sturm, 30, her boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul; and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley of Stillwater, a close friend of Sturm’s.

Flug-Presley’s aunt told authorities that her niece had a “thing” with Suggs and he would fly in from Arizona to see her.

Osborne told investigators he didn’t know there were bodies in the Mercedes when they drove to Wisconsin, but the complaint appears to dispute that.

Osborne “approached and stood at the Mercedes-Benz’s open passenger window next to (Flug-Presley’s) hunched over body while in the gas station parking lot,” not far from the cornfield, according to the complaint.