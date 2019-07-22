BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A self-described white nationalist and “online troll” accused of harassing a black legislator pleaded not guilty on Monday to violating a condition of his release on gun-related charges.

Max Misch, of Bennington, is accused of purchasing a firearm after a condition was imposed that he not buy or possess any guns. He pleaded not guilty in February to possessing illegal, large capacity gun magazines, which became illegal in Vermont last year.

Misch’s lawyer appealed, arguing that the state provision outlawing possession of large-capacity ammunition devices is unconstitutional. Late last month, a judge rejected the motion to dismiss the charges, ruling that provision did not violate sections of the state constitution.

Lawyers for the Vermont attorney general’s office and defense have filed a joint motion asking the judge to have the Vermont Supreme Court determine if the provision is constitutional, the Bennington Banner reported.

A phone message was left with Misch’s lawyer.

Last year, former state Rep. Kia Morris resigned after receiving what she said were online and other racial threats. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said in January that an investigation found that she was the victim of racial harassment but no charges would be filed because of free speech protections and insufficient evidence.