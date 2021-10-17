MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that wounded five people near a stadium where a high school football game was being played.

Mobile police said Jai Scott of Semmes, Alabama, was charged Saturday with five counts of attempted murder, news outlets reported. The motive for the shooting has not been announced.

Police also released a blurry photograph of three people on the Mobile Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday morning, describing them as persons of interest in the case.

Police initially said four people were shot Friday night. The shooting occurred near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where Vigor and Williamson high schools were playing, Mobile police Chief Paul Prine told reporters.

A Mobile Police Department spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call Sunday from The Associated Press.

Gwendolyn Crawford told WPMI-TV that her son, Jakobe Morgan, was shot five times. She said one bullet hit his spine, affecting the feeling on his left side, and another went through a kidney.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, “The continuing trend of violence in our community, especially among young people, must stop. I am confident MPD will track down those responsible for last night’s shooting and hold them accountable for their unnecessary and senseless actions.”