PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of trying to poison his mother by pouring bleach in her drink said he did it to make her sick, but didn’t want her to die.

WKYT-TV reports 18-year-old Justin Adkins was arrested Sunday. He was charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence and first-degree wanton endangerment.

The station quotes Kentucky State Police as saying Adkins’ mother told them her son had tried to poison her. The report also said a trooper could smell bleach in the drink.

According to an arrest citation, troopers say Adkins said he poured “only a little bit” of bleach into his mother’s drink in an attempt to make her sick, but “did not want her to die.” WKYT-TV did not say if he had a lawyer who could comment.

