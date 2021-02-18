MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Eight malnourished and neglected horses seized by the state last year from a Connecticut farm are being made available for adoption, officials said Thursday.

Attorney General William Tong and Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt announced the state has secured permanent custody of the animals, which received extensive medical care and rehabilitation at the state’s Second Chance Large Animal Rehabilitation Program in Niantic.

“We are fortunate that this story has a happy ending, but these horses should never have suffered in this way,” said Tong in a statement. He urged animal owners in need to immediately seek assistance that’s available through the Department of Agriculture before legal action becomes necessary.

Nine horses were originally seized in September after Montville Animal Control received a complaint about extremely underweight horses. One of the animals ultimately had to be euthanized. The owner of the farm, Michelle Wilson, who has relinquished custody of the horses, faces nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. A message was left seeking comment with her attorney on Thursday.

The eight horses from Laurel Ledge Farm, along with two other horses seized previously in an unrelated case, are up for public adoption. Interested parties need to fill out an application form, specifying which horses they’re seeking. They must also undergo a background check and a site visit.