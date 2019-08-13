SEREMBAN, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police: Family identifies body of 15-year-old London girl found near resort where she disappeared 9 days ago.
Malaysian police: Family identifies body of 15-year-old London girl found near resort where she disappeared 9 days ago
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.