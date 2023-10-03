SOUTHGATE, Mich. (AP) — A major fire spread through an apartment complex for older residents in suburban Detroit on Tuesday, severely damaging the roof and forcing crews to fight the flames with aerial hoses.

TV stations posted video of fire ripping through the roof at a cross-shaped complex known as the Meadows of Southgate. It appears to have three floors.

It was not immediately known how many people live there or whether there were any injuries. Fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene, WDIV-TV reported.