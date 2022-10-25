A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck southeastern Santa Clara County at 11:42 a.m. today, rattling cities around the San Francisco Bay Area, according to a preliminary estimate from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was in the region of Joseph Grant Ranch County Park.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quake occurred along sections of the Hayward and Calavaras Faults. The Hayward Fault runs roughly 74 miles along the western base of the densely populated East Bay Hills, and is linked to the Calaveras Fault. The Calaveras Fault runs roughly 76 miles from Hollister to Danville.

The last major earthquake in the Bay Area was the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake — a magnitude 6.9 quake that struck on Oct. 17, 1989, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. It killed 62 people and caused $6 billion in damage. The largest earthquake since Loma Prieta shook Napa in August 2014 with a magnitude of 6.0. No one was killed in that quake but hundreds of buildings were damaged and dozens were red-tagged. Before that, a magnitude 5.4 temblor hit near Alum Rock in San Jose in 2007.

The same geologic process that is responsible for the San Francisco Bay region’s beautiful coastlines, bays, hills, and valleys is also the primary driving force for earthquakes along faults in the region.

The Bay region is located within the active boundary between the Pacific and the North American tectonic plates, where the Pacific plate slowly and continually slides northwest past the North American plate.

In 2014, a panel of experts estimated that there is a 72 percent chance that in the next 30 years the San Francisco Bay Area will experience an earthquake at least as powerful as the magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake that rocked Southern California in 1994. There is a far greater chance — 99 percent — that a smaller but still substantial magnitude 6.0 earthquake will strike during that time.