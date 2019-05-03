LONDON (AP) — Britain’s main Conservative and Labour parties took a hammering in local elections as Brexit-weary voters expressed frustration over the country’s stalled departure from the European Union.

With results in early Friday from about 40 percent of the 259 local authorities up for grabs, the governing Conservatives had lost more than 400 seats and the opposition Labour Party more than 50.

The Conservatives had previously held about 60 percent of the more than 8,000 seats being contested. The rest of the results are due Friday across England and Northern Ireland. Elections are not being held in London, Scotland or Wales.

Almost three years after Britain voted narrowly to quit the EU, both the date and terms of departure remain unclear amid political gridlock in Parliament, and voters on both sides of the issue are unhappy.

“The people that voted to remain blame us for leaving and the people that voted to leave blame us because we haven’t left yet,” said Conservative politician Tim Warren, who lost his seat on Bath and North East Somerset Council in southwest England.

He said voters’ mood was “almost anti-political … I think they want to punish us for a lack of action in government.”

Voters spoke loudly, but with a mixed message, against the two big parties. The biggest surge in votes went to the centrist, pro-EU Liberal Democrats, who gained hundreds of council seats. The Green Party and independents running on local issues also made gains.

The Conservatives and Labour are bracing for even worse results in European Parliament elections in three weeks.

Britain was due to have left the EU well before the European vote, but the departure has been delayed until Oct. 31 because Prime Minister Theresa May has been unable to get Parliament’s backing for her divorce deal with the EU.

In those European elections on May 23, the main parties face additional opposition from new forces on the political scene — the anti-EU Brexit Party and the pro-European Change UK. Neither ran in Thursday’s local elections.