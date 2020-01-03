SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) —

The prime minister of North Macedonia submitted his resignation Friday, paving the way for a new caretaker Cabinet to be named in order to organize a snap election.

Lawmakers accepted Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s resignation without a debate and planned to vote later in the day on forming the Cabinet of technicians that will organize the election set for April 12.

Under a deal made by major political parties, Oliver Spasovski, Zaev’s interior minister, has been nominated to serve as prime minister of the caretaker government.

Zaev has asked for an early election, noting his “disappointment and outrage” at the European Union’s failure to start membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania last year.

France, supported by Denmark and the Netherlands, strongly opposed membership talks, calling for an overhaul of the EU’s procedures for admitting new members.

Zaev’s Social Democrat-led government took office in 2017.