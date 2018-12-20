SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — A Macedonian parliamentary commission has approved changes to the country’s constitution as part of a deal to normalize relations with neighboring Greece, but says the amendments will only take effect once Greece implements its side of the agreement.
The commission already had approved an amendment to rename the country “North Macedonia,” another pledging respect for the borders of neighboring countries and others required to enact the deal.
But it added a provision on Thursday stipulating that for the changes to apply, Greece must ratify the deal as well and formally agree to Macedonia joining NATO.
Macedonia’s parliament is scheduled to consider the amendments next month.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Neighbor who died in October left stash of Christmas gifts for their child
- Elon Musk's new tunnel 'a little rough around the edges' WATCH
- Scary statistic: 90.5 percent of plastic is not recycled
- A Paradise fire cleanup crew joked about ruins and a charred cat. Then the town found out.
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
The agreement would end a long dispute with Greece over Macedonia’s current name and clear the path for the country’s NATO and European Union membership.