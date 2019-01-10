SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A uniformed Louisiana police officer has been fatally shot as she was preparing to go to work on the night shift.
A police spokesman in Shreveport says it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday outside a home.
Cpl. Marcus Hines says one person has been detained for questioning but has not been charged with a crime.
Hines spoke as the officer was taken to a hospital and did not identify her. The Shreveport Times cited two city sources as saying the officer, Chateri Payne, later died. The Shreveport Police Officer’s Association lamented her death in a statement saying “she was proving herself to be a capable professional.”
