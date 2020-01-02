BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana announced Thursday that a man has been arrested in connection to the deaths of three homeless people.

Jeremy Anderson, 29, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told news outlets at a press conference Thursday.

Paul said evidence found inside Anderson’s home helped link him to the murders.

The first two killings happened on Dec. 13 when Christina Fowler, 53, and Gregory Corcoran, 40, were found fatally shot underneath an overpass, huddled in blankets beside an empty shopping cart. On Dec. 27, investigators discovered 50-year-old Tony Williams shot to death on the porch of a vacant home about two blocks away from where Fowler and Corcoran were found.

Paul said Anderson lives two blocks away from where both shootings occurred.

A motive for the crimes wasn’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Anderson has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.