CUT OFF, La. (AP) — A Louisiana company is named in a complaint to the Federal Election Commission that says the business broke the law by making a $100,000 contribution to a conservative political action committee.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a Campaign Legal Center complaint says Alpha Marine Services donated to the Congressional Leadership Fund while the company held federal government contracts. According to FEC quarterly reports, the donation was made in June 2018, when Alpha Marine held multiple contracts worth more than $35 million from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Alpha Marine is a subsidiary of Edison Chouest Offshore, and provides towing and marine supports to the military.

Campaign Legal Center’s Brendan Fischer says comparable prior complaints have led to contributions being returned.

The PAC and Edison Chouest didn’t respond to the newspaper’s interview requests.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com