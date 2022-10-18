LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police in riot gear faced off with yelling protesters outside a city hall entrance Tuesday, demanding the city council stop its meeting until two of its members resign over racist remarks.

The protest of about 50 people took place outside a door of City Hall, though the council was meeting virtually with only the acting president inside the chambers. Demonstrators chanted, “no resignations, no meeting!” Police pushed backed protesters who moved back and then retreated across the street without incident.

The city council has been in upheaval for the past week after an explosive recording was leaked of a private meeting in which then-council president Nury Martinez made crude and racist remarks, and council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo laughed, joined in the banter and didn’t object. Martinez has since stepped down but de Leon and Cedillo have so far resisted widespread calls for their resignations.