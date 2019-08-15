LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have reached a verdict the case of a man charged with fatally stabbing two women in their Southern California homes and attempting to kill a third.

The verdict for 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo, is scheduled to be read at 11 a.m. PDT Thursday.

The Los Angeles jury has been deliberating for three days on two charges of murder and one of attempted murder.

Prosecutors allege Gargiulo killed 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin in 2001 in her Hollywood home on a night she was to go out with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified during the trial.

He’s also charged with killing 32-year-old Maria Bruno in 2005 and attempting to kill Michelle Murphy in 2008. Murphy, who was the key witness in the trial, fought back and sent Gargiulo fleeing, leading to his arrest.