NEW YORK (AP) — After 104 years, the countdown is on for the last hours of Lord & Taylor’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue.
The venerable department store famed for its animated holiday windows is shutting down Wednesday after a blowout sale that has left whole floors empty. Surviving floors still offer an assembly line of racks stuffed with clothes all going for $5.99 that once sold for as much as $100.
The 11-story building has been sold to the We Work space-leasing company for more than $850 million.
Forty-five other, smaller Lord & Taylor stores remain open, mostly on the East Coast. In addition, Lord & Taylor-branded merchandise is being sold online through the Walmart website.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Spacecraft opens new year with flyby on solar system's edge WATCH
- New GOP rivalry? Romney barrels into DC blistering Trump
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- Fake-porn videos are being weaponized to harass and humiliate women: 'Everybody is a potential target'
- Trump invites congressional leaders to White House for border security briefing
The brand is owned by Canadian corporate giant Hudson’s Bay Company.