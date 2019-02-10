NEW YORK (AP) — Models Kendall Jenner and Liu Wen took a break from the catwalk to sit front row for Longchamp’s second appearance at New York Fashion Week, and creative director Sophie Delafontaine couldn’t have been happier.

Delafontaine told The Associated Press she was moved by New York City’s concrete jungle to tell the season’s story of a woman traveling from the Big Apple to Paris.

“It’s really a mix of this Parisian attitude, effortless, natural, very elegant woman with a lot of felinity, and black and white mixed with a lot of graphic, and New York spirit — and very colorful also,” she said.

And who embodies the on-the-go Paris to New York girl perfectly? Jenner, who is the face of the brand, said Delafontaine at Saturday’s show.

“She is very American, but I think she is maybe the most Parisienne one out of all of those American girls. She has also a touch of Parisienne in her lifestyle. I like her free spirit, which is also very Longchamp,” the designer said.

The fall-winter ready-to-wear collection embodied the feminine tough girl with several studded, leather minis, bold black and white graphic tops and pants accessorized with chunky patent and animal print waist belts.

There were also 1970s-inspired knit tops styled over flowy whimsical dresses and ruffled skirts paired with airy, equestrian-style blouses. Plus cropped vests over bold, electric prints and funky patterns. Each model sported a signature Longchamp handbag.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, who is following in her famous mother’s catwalk footsteps, modeled the second to last look of the show.

Wen is a fan of the decade depicted.

“I really love the collection because it’s like a later ’70s style, The girl is very cool, so they are very strong,” she said.

Emma Thompson also sat front row.

“Well, I have been trying to come to a Longchamp show for so long and so excited that they were doing this in New York and it’s my birthday tomorrow, so it’s like an early celebration getting to dress up in Longchamp clothing and getting to come here,” she said.

As for Jenner, she said a few things drew her to the French luxury brand.

“I think something that I really appreciated about them was their sense of Parisienne style but also they find a way to bring in those New York aspects, and of course the whole equestrian thing is what drew me to it, but also the timelessness of it,” said Jenner, long known for her love of riding.

Does she have a fashion item she can’t buy enough of?

“I mean shoes in general,” she said. “I am a major shoe addict. Like, I literally can’t even walk into a department store without being like ‘oh my god — the shoe section.’ I have to, like, close my eyes. Literally, it’s dangerous for me.”