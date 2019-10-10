HONOLULU (AP) — Long-shot Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she may skip next week’s debate in Ohio.

The Hawaii congresswoman complained in a Twitter message on Thursday about the Democratic National Committee’s use of polling to determine debate participants and said the debates are “meant to entertain, not inform or enlighten.”

Gabbard failed to qualify for the September Democratic primary debate. She just barely met the minimum qualifications for the Oct. 15 contest after getting 2% support in a New Hampshire poll.

To appear on the stage in November, the Democratic National Committee is requiring that candidates receive 3% or more support in at least four polls or receive 5% or more support in two single-state polls in the early voting states of Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire or South Carolina.