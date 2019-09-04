LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A city commission has decided a white Little Rock police officer who was previously fired for fatally shooting a black motorist should not be reinstated to the police force.

The Little Rock Civil Service Commission made its decision late Wednesday to uphold the termination of former Officer Charles Starks following a daylong hearing.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Bradley Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.

Pulaski County prosecutor Larry Jegley in April declined to file charges against Starks. Jegley said the car was moving and an “imminent threat” that justified the use of deadly force.

Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.

Blackshire’s family filed a federal lawsuit in June claiming Starks and the second officer used excessive deadly force and failed to provide medical care.