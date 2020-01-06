LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock has asked a judge to stay his ruling ordering the reinstatement of a white police officer who was fired after fatally shooting a black motorist.

The city on Friday filed notice that it was appealing Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s decision.

Officer Charles Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Bradley Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.

Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.

Fox last week upheld a Civil Service Commission ruling that Starks violated a policy prohibiting officers from voluntarily placing themselves in front of an oncoming vehicle “where deadly force is the probable outcome.” That policy requires officers to move out of an oncoming vehicle’s path if possible, rather than firing a weapon.

But he effectively reinstated the officer by ruling that a 30-day suspension and reduction in salary to an entry level officer are more appropriate sanctions.