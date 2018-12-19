VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Police in Lithuania say one Russian and several Lithuanians have been detained, suspected of being part of a ring spying for Russia.
Prosecutor general Evaldas Pasilis says those arrested include Valery Ivanov, a former anti-independence leader in the early 1990s, and Algirdas Paleckis, a former lawmaker and leader of the Lithuania’s Socialist People’s Front.
Pasilis on Wednesday declined to say how many people had been detained in connection with the case. He added that a gun was found in Ivanov’s apartment during a search.
The Russian Embassy in Vilnius said it is “actively engaged in the clarification of all the circumstances related to the detention.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Scary statistic: 90.5 percent of plastic is not recycled
- Judge delays Flynn sentencing, 'not hiding disgust' at crime WATCH
- A Paradise fire cleanup crew joked about ruins and a charred cat. Then the town found out.
- 'Laverne & Shirley' star, 'Big' director Penny Marshall dies VIEW
- Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks