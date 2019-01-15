BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A spokesman for Libya’s powerful paramilitary based in the eastern city of Benghazi says its troops are launching an operation “to cleanse” the country’s south of Islamic militants and criminals.
Ahmed al-Mesmari of the self-styled Libyan National Army that answers to Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter told reporters on Tuesday that the operations aims to “eliminate gangs, Islamic State terrorists and criminals” in the south.
He says the operation will also try and stem illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, describing it as an “international problem.”
The U.N. recently deplored deteriorating security in southern Libya.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
- AP fact check: Trump isn't holed up nonstop at White House WATCH
- Trump declares he'll 'never back down' in shutdown fight WATCH
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- 100 years ago in Boston: The day molasses was deadly fast
Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew and killed long-ruling dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country is currently governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the east, each backed by an array of militias.