CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan commander whose forces are fighting to take the country’s capital of Tripoli from militias allied with a U.N.-backed government based there has dismissed an initiative by its prime minister for negotiations to end the crisis.

Khalifa Hifter also vowed to press his campaign and rid Tripoli of what he says are “terrorist militias.”

Hifter spoke on Wednesday to a local news website, almarsad.co. He says “military operations will not stop” until Tripoli is taken.

In April, Hifter’s self-styled Liberation National Army that’s based in eastern Libya, launched the offensive. The campaign, criticized by the U.N. and aid agencies, has killed hundreds and displaced thousands of civilians.

It has also raised fears of another bout of violence after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.