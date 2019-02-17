NEW YORK (AP) — Lee Radziwill, the stylish jet setter and socialite who made friends worldwide even as she bonded and competed with her older sister Jacqueline Kennedy, has died. She was 85.
Anna Christina Radziwill told The New York Times her mother died Friday of what she described as natural causes. The Associated Press left messages Saturday and Sunday for the family.
The husky-voiced Radziwill shared her sister’s affinity for fashion and adventure, as well as her dark, wide-set eyes and high cheekbones.
They were confidantes as young women, and Radziwill was a frequent guest at the White House during President John F. Kennedy’s administration.
Radziwill counted Gloria Steinem, Andy Warhol and Truman Capote among her friends.