BEIRUT (AP) — Employees at the Central Bank of Lebanon have suspended their open-ended strike for three days, saying they hope their wages and benefits will not be cut.

The strike began last Friday and raised concerns it could paralyze the country’s banking sector, which relies on the Central Bank for transactions and liquidity.

Tuesday’s decision came a day after the Beirut Stock Exchange suspended trading due to the strike declared by the Central Bank employees.

Thousands of Lebanese public employees are on strike amid fears that their salaries and benefits could be cut as part of strict austerity measures to reduce a ballooning budget deficit and massive national debt.

The employees said they will meet later this week to decide on whether to resume or end the strike.