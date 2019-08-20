ISLAMABAD (AP) — The president of Pakistani-administered Kashmir welcomed efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to lower tensions between Pakistan and India over the disputed Himalayan region on Tuesday and warned of a deepening humanitarian crisis and food shortages in the Indian-held portion.

Sardar Masood Khan made the comments at a news conference in Islamabad after Trump contacted the leaders of Pakistan and India to discuss Kashmir.

According to a White House spokesman, Trump “reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation, and urged restraint on both sides.”

Khan accused Indian forces of targeting the civilian population in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, saying 35 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in skirmishes since tensions escalated.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have risen sharply since Aug. 5, when India imposed unprecedented security restrictions, including a harsh curfew, and downgraded the autonomy of the portion of Kashmir it controls. Troops from both sides have been on high alert along the heavily militarized Line of Control that separate Pakistan and India in Kashmir.

Advertising

Pakistan authorities have said thousands of people living in border villages on the Pakistani-controlled side have fled to safer areas.

Khan urged international organizations to dispatch observers to Indian-administered Kashmir to monitor human rights and provide food.

“These changes in the special status of Kashmir violated international law,” he said.

Khan said the government of Hindu-majority India wants to convert Kashmir’s Muslims into a minority by allowing non-Kashmiri people to purchase land and settle in the Kashmir region.

He asked the international community to press New Delhi to lift the curfew and other restrictions.

The moves by India have drawn widespread condemnation in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country’s military claim New Delhi might launch an attack on Pakistan-administered Kashmir to distract the world’s attention from the human rights situation in the Indian-held portion.

Pakistan and India have fought two wars over control of Kashmir since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947.