WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is suffering from depression and anxiety and is at times confined to a wheelchair because of gout.
That’s according to a court filing from defense lawyers Tuesday responding to allegations that Manafort has repeatedly lied to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators.
Manafort’s lawyers say he was awakened before dawn on the days he was interviewed and normally spent the entire day talking with investigators.
They say the circumstances of his confinement “weighed heavily on Mr. Manafort’s state of mind and on his memory” as he was questioned.
Defense lawyers say that even though they don’t believe Manafort intentionally made false statements, they’re not requesting a hearing on the government’s allegations. They say the allegations can be addressed during the presentencing process.