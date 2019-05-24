COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge says lawyers for men who allege they were sexually abused decades ago by an Ohio State team doctor should get to see the unredacted findings of a law firm that investigated the claims for the university.

The public version released last week blacked out details related to an old, confidential State Medical Board investigation involving Dr. Richard Strauss.

The federal judge overseeing related lawsuits against the school ruled Friday that Ohio State must provide the full report to the plaintiffs’ lawyers in the mediation process, for the attorneys’ eyes only.

Investigators concluded that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students between 1979 and 1997, and that university officials knew about concerns but did little to stop him.

Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.