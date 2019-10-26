SEAFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A lawyer for a personal trainer shot by an off-duty New York City police sergeant says the sergeant was angry after finding the man with his wife.

Lawyer Jason Russo says the sergeant chased the man from his Long Island home and warned he would kill him before the shooting him in the chest Friday.

The NYPD says the 34-year-old Queens sergeant has been placed on modified duty and stripped of his gun and badge. He hasn’t been named.

Russo says that the trainer’s relationship with the wife wasn’t romantic but that she was not a client. He wants the sergeant charged with attempted murder.

Nassau County police are investigating. They say the wounded man was 29 and had a bat during the altercation.

Russo says he is out of the hospital and expects to talk to police this weekend.