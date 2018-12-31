RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A lawyer for the Republican in the country’s last undecided congressional race says he doesn’t think a hearing that aims to find evidence of alleged ballot fraud can happen.

Attorney David Freedman of Winston-Salem says he hasn’t called witnesses for the Jan. 11 hearing because an elections board hasn’t been authorized to examine evidence or take action.

Freedman represents Mark Harris, the front-runner in the race to represent North Carolina’s 9th congressional district. Democrat Dan McCready trails Harris by a small margin.

The elections board was dissolved on Friday by judges who months ago declared its form unconstitutional. A revamped board takes effect Jan. 31.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper claims he can re-establish the state elections board in time for the hearing. Republicans are threatening to sue if he tries.