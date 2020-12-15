LA MARQUE, Texas (AP) — The attorney for the family of a young, Black man who was fatally shot last week by a police officer in a Houston suburb said Tuesday that the family is planning to release results of an independent autopsy in the death.

Autopsy results in the death of Joshua Feast, 22, will be released Wednesday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference Tuesday in La Marque, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

Crump continued his call for a thorough investigation of the killing and for police to release body camera footage from the shooting. The lawyer also said the officer who killed Feast should be fired.

Few details have been released about the Dec. 9 shooting. The officer who killed Feast has been identified as Marque police Officer Jose Santos, who is currently on paid leave.

Crump added that witnesses have said Feast was shot in the back.

La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson said Feast was a person of interest in several recent shootings in the city on the southern edge of Houston and that weapons were found at the scene of his fatal shooting.

The Galveston County sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office are investigating Feast’s death.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told the Galveston County Daily News last week that Santos approached Feast because he was wanted on a felony warrant.

The sheriff told the newspaper that investigators told him that video evidence showed Feast had pointed a handgun at Santos, but at that time Trochesset said he hadn’t seen body camera video.