HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says a former Houston police officer charged with felony murder in the deaths of a couple during a January drug raid on their home has a long record of serving the community and was only doing his job when the deadly confrontation took place.

Attorney Nicole DeBorde made the comments to reporters Monday after a brief bond hearing for her client, Gerald Goines. He was arrested last week in the killings of 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle during the raid in which several officers were injured.

Goines didn’t speak during the hearing. He remains free on $300,000 in bonds.

The raid was scrutinized after police alleged Goines lied to obtain the warrant to search the home.

Goines’ partner is charged with tampering with a government record.