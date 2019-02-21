WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney for Andrew McCabe says an investigation into whether the former FBI deputy director made false statements remains open.
Michael Bromwich says McCabe’s legal team has been in touch with federal prosecutors in Washington handling the case.
Bromwich joined McCabe for a wide-ranging discussion with reporters Thursday.
The Justice Department inspector general last year referred to prosecutors’ allegations that McCabe had lied during an internal investigation into a news media disclosure. Those allegations prompted McCabe’s March 2018 firing.
McCabe has denied lying and has said his firing was politically motivated.
Bromwich said McCabe expects to file a lawsuit over his firing soon.