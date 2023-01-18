SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Legal challenges to Illinois’ semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday with a federal complaint that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns. A state court pleading was also filed Wednesday, questioning the law’s exemptions based on a person’s employment.

A central Illinois judge is considering a gun shop’s request for a temporary restraining order on the law, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Jan. 10 in response to the mass shooting that killed seven and injured 30 at the Highland Park July Fourth parade. The lawsuit was filed by lead plaintiff Accuracy Firearms of Effingham, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis, and other plaintiffs. The law bans dozens of specific types of rapid-fire handguns and rifles, .50-caliber guns, attachments and limits cartridges to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for pistols.

Effingham County Circuit Judge Joshua Morrison said he would rule on the restraining order by week’s end.

Attorney Thomas DeVore, last fall’s unsuccessful Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general, said the law is unconstitutional because of its exemptions. The ban on semiautomatic weapons does not apply to people in certain positions, such as prison guards or other law enforcement officers.

“It violates the equal protection clause because it carves out a whole section of people,” DeVore said. “They are free to do what they will based on their employment.”

Pritzker spokesperson Jordan Abudayyeh said the Democrat is confident of its constitutionality and accused opponents of grandstanding.

Advertising

“This legislation was the result of hundreds of hours of collaboration and cooperation between legal experts, legislators and advocates and it makes Illinois a safer place for every resident,” Abudayyeh said in a statement. “Despite political grandstanding from those more beholden to the gun lobby than to the safety of their constituents, this law is in effect and protecting Illinoisans from the constant fear of being gunned down in a place of worship, at a parade, or on a street corner.”

Dane Harrel, a southern Illinois gun store owner, is the lead plaintiff in the federal test of the ban. Backed by the Illinois State Rifle Association and two other nonprofit gun rights groups, Harrel contends that the new law unconstitutionally bans commonly used weapons, not dangerous or unusual guns, which is the only justification for government regulation, according to the landmark 2008 Supreme Court case known as Heller.

“The rifles that Illinois bans as ‘assault weapons’ are, in all respects, ordinary semiautomatic rifles,” the lawsuit states. “To the extent they are different from other semiautomatic rifles, their distinguishing features make them safer and easier to use. But even if they are considered as a separate group of ‘assault weapons,’ they cannot be banned because they are not dangerous and unusual.”

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, where gun rights advocacy is strong. The federal court’s northern district base is Chicago, where gun violence produces a much stronger attitude toward regulation.

Those who obtained the prohibited firearms before the law took effect must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Merchants who stocked them prior to the ban may sell them to those who live outside of Illinois or return them to the manufactures.

Illinois sheriffs have caused a stir over the law. More than 90 out of 102 county sheriffs have publicly stated that they won’t aggressively enforce the law. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul responded fervently, suggesting that if sheriffs don’t take action against illegal weapons, other law enforcement agencies will.

Advertising

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association said the group ardently believes the law violates the Constitution’s 2nd Amendment, but reaction to the pronouncements is overblown. The statements the sheriffs have released say they won’t go door to door to ensure gun owners register their firearms and won’t jail anyone charged solely with non-registration until a judge orders incarceration.

No one will be strong-arming recalcitrant sheriffs anytime soon, given registration isn’t required for nearly a year.

___

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor