NEW YORK (AP) — A Russia-born businessman with ties to President Donald Trump is accused in a civil lawsuit of hacking a Hollywood friend’s electronics and accessing confidential information about her celebrity clients.

The lawsuit filed Friday in New York accuses Felix Sater and his assistant of creating an electronic backdoor to remotely access computers at the home of his friend, Stella Bulochnikov Stolper.

She’s an ex-manager for Mariah Carey. A phone call seeking comment was made to Sater’s lawyer Monday.

Sater is due to testify before Congress next week about his work trying to get a Trump skyscraper built in Moscow.

Stolper says she knew Sater from childhood and invited him and his assistant to live with her after reconnecting with Sater in 2017. Stolper also says Sater wanted help shopping his life story to Hollywood.