TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit pushing for more action to prevent the toxic algae blooms that plague Lake Erie’s western basin each summer.
The lawsuit says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency isn’t moving fast enough and must hold Ohio accountable for reducing the polluting runoff that feeds the algae.
The Environmental Law & Policy Center’s lawsuit filed late Thursday in Toledo claims Ohio’s efforts to prevent blooms have had little impact.
An Ohio EPA spokeswoman says the agency is reviewing the lawsuit. She says the agency intends to roll out new initiatives to help the lake.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kellyanne Conway says she was assaulted while dining out; 63-year-old woman charged
- Likely deal would give Trump fraction of desired wall money
- Veterinarians revive cat that nearly froze in Montana
- Spokesman: Cosby's wife, children haven't seen him in prison
- Who's the daddy? Surprise in Swiss orangutan paternity test
The lawsuit seeks a court order that sets a series of deadlines between now and 2025 for progress on lake protections.