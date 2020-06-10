LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was surprising her husband with breakfast when a plane hit her vehicle, causing it to flip several times and catch fire, according to a lawsuit filed over the December crash.

Kristie Danielle Britt is suing the owners, pilot and insurers of the plane that crashed near a post office in Lafayette, Louisiana, on its way to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, The Acadiana Advocate reported.

The crash killed five people including Carley McCord, a sports reporter who was also the daughter-in-law LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Britt filed the lawsuit in May along with her husband Robert Britt Jr., son Elliot and father Andy Truxillo, the Advocate reported.

Britt was in her vehicle outside the post office where her husband was working when the plane went down. The lawsuit says he didn’t know she was there when he ran outside after the crash.

“As Robert Britt was videoing the crash site, he suddenly noticed his wife, Danielle, screaming and crying in pain,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit was seeking money for injuries, pain, lost wages and emotional trauma. Danielle Britt suffered burns on 30% of her body, according to the newspaper.

Last month, McCord’s husband, Steve Ensminger Jr., filed a lawsuit against the plane’s owners, insurers and the pilot’s estate seeking unspecified damages.

The pilot, Ian E. Biggs, 51; Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Gretchen D. Vincent, 51; and her son Michael Walker Vincent, 15, also died in the crash.