HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit charges that a South Carolina steakhouse co-owned by professional golfer Darren Clarke hasn’t paid more than $2 million toward its mortgage.

The Island Packet reported Wednesday that the lawsuit was filed by Synovus Bank in September against co-owner Michael Doyle and others. The lawsuit alleges the restaurant owed $2.5 million in unpaid mortgage payments as of August and asks for nearly $50,000 in interest and fees.

The restaurant announced on Facebook last week that it would be closed until further notice. Doyle says a burst pipe closed the restaurant and he hopes to re-evaluate when the tavern will open next year. Doyle says he wants to sell the building to an investor who would “take over” and buy the restaurant from the bank.

