HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit charges that a South Carolina steakhouse co-owned by professional golfer Darren Clarke hasn’t paid more than $2 million toward its mortgage.
The Island Packet reported Wednesday that the lawsuit was filed by Synovus Bank in September against co-owner Michael Doyle and others. The lawsuit alleges the restaurant owed $2.5 million in unpaid mortgage payments as of August and asks for nearly $50,000 in interest and fees.
The restaurant announced on Facebook last week that it would be closed until further notice. Doyle says a burst pipe closed the restaurant and he hopes to re-evaluate when the tavern will open next year. Doyle says he wants to sell the building to an investor who would “take over” and buy the restaurant from the bank.
Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com